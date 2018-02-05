Posted: Feb 05, 2018 7:47 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2018 7:47 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council recognized police officers William Miles Lewis and Josh Newell for saving a life Monday night. Chief of Police, Tom Holland told the council Lewis and Newell were sent to a man's home on Christmas Day.

The officers arrived ahead of the fire and ambulance squads. They found the man lying on the concrete floor of his garage. He was unresponsive and very pale

Holland says hospital personnel reported that there was no doubt that Lewis and Newell had saved the man's life.