Posted: Feb 05, 2018 8:01 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2018 8:01 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland he only had certificates to present to police officers Steven Silver and Brandon Meyer Monday night. The two were recognized for their efforts as part of a December 28th fire call. Police Chief Tom Holland told the city council that fire and EMS were sent to the scene of a house fire but officers Silver and Meyer were first on the scene

Silver and Meyer were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. They were also treated at the emergency room of Jane Phillips Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Holland says after they got the woman out of the house and received medical treatment, Silver and Meyer then returned to duty and finished their shift.