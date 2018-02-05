Posted: Feb 05, 2018 8:11 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2018 8:11 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Ramona Police Department will join other Oklahoma law enforcement agencies laster this month to reduce serious injury and fatality crashes involving unbuckled teens.

Ramona Police Chief Dave Lynd reminds all Oklahoma drivers, passengers, and particularly teens to buckle up "every trip, every time."

In an effort to save lives, law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma will be extra vigilant February 26th through March 9th when patrolling around local schools.

Lynd says there should be no surprises when it comes to the enforcement emphasis. Officers will issue citations to anyone who does not obey Oklahoma traffic laws, particularly those failing to wear seat belts.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, in 2016, 38 teens ages 14-19 lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes. Sadly, 21 of these teens could have increased their chances of survival by wearing a seat belt.

Chief Lynd says, "Even one teen death is unacceptable. Please buckle up, slow down, and devote full attention to driving".