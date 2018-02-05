Posted: Feb 05, 2018 9:28 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2018 9:28 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met on Monday evening where the majority of the meeting was spent in executive session regarding a pending lawsuit.

While no details are available at this time, the council tabled any action until further information becomes present.

The council also took action on destroying old records, and approved a large bid for utility line relocation projects. THe final bid was more than $97-thousand, but City Manager Kevin Trease noted that this was an ODOT project and they had to approve the bidders, and this was their option. Trease also made it clear that the city would be reimbursed this money.

Finally, during citizens input, several concerned citizens wanted to spread awareness regarding the Grand Gateway survey. They ask that you take the survey online at grandgateway.org

All other items were approved in the meeting.