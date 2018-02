Posted: Feb 05, 2018 9:37 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2018 9:37 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority met after the Dewey City Council on Monday evening.

The authority amended the 17-18 Fiscal Year Budget to transfer funds to pay the lease on the new trash truck. City Manager Kevin Trease says that no expenses are being added to the budget, just the shifting of where some things go.

All other items were approved.