Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education met on Monday night for its monthy meeting, during which Superintendent Vince VIncent discused the district-wide LED light conversion, and says that he has seen some solid bidders.

The board asked that the fine details be examined and comparrisons drawn between the bidders before any action is taken. They also requested that anyone who has not registered to vote for the upcoming Transportation Bond Issue on March 6 do so by this Friday.

All current principals and assistant principals at Dewey Schools from elementary, middle and high school were rehired. Jack Golden, former high school counselor was approved to resign.

All other items were approved.