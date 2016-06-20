News
County Commissioners to Appeal Osage Nation Land Trust
The Commissioners took a firm stance regarding land in trust at the Monday morning meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners. The agenda item was proposed by Osage County District Attorney Rex Duncan and regarded a parcel of land recently placed in trust by the Osage Nation and approved by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA).
Once the agenda item was announced a lengthy discussion followed and for several reason. In attendance at the meeting was Osage Nation Assistant Chief Raymond Red Corn.
Red Corn brought forward several points for the commissioners to consider before taking action including the amount of funds the Osage Nation already brings to the County.
However, after reviewing the numbers the county would loose out on nearly $11,000 each year in perpetuity if the 75.916 acres were placed into trust. It was District #3 Commissioner Darren McKinney who made the motion to appeal the decision, saying that it is what is best for the county to at least appeal the decision by the BIA. District #1 Commissioner Jerry Howerton did not feel the same an abstained from the vote, the motion was seconded and approved by District #2 Commissioner Kevin Paslay. Assistant Chief Red Corn had a message for the Commissioners from Principal Chief Geoffrey M. Standing Bear before leaving the meeting.
