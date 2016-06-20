Posted: Feb 06, 2018 8:47 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2018 8:47 AM

Bill Lynch

The Commissioners took a firm stance regarding land in trust at the Monday morning meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners. The agenda item was proposed by Osage County District Attorney Rex Duncan and regarded a parcel of land recently placed in trust by the Osage Nation and approved by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA).

Once the agenda item was announced a lengthy discussion followed and for several reason. In attendance at the meeting was Osage Nation Assistant Chief Raymond Red Corn.

Red Corn brought forward several points for the commissioners to consider before taking action including the amount of funds the Osage Nation already brings to the County.