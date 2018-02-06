Posted: Feb 06, 2018 9:52 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2018 9:52 AM

Bill Lynch

Washington County voters who become physically incapacitated after 5 pm Tuesday, February 6 will not have to miss the February 14, Annual School Election for the Collinsville Schools.

Yvonne House, Washington County Election Board Secretary said in a press release that state law permits registered voters who will be unable to go to the polls because they become incapacitated after 5 pm Tuesday, February 6, may vote on an emergency basis. “Physical incapacitation” includes a variety of conditions---injury, illness, childbirth---that prevent a person from voting in person at the polls on Election Day.