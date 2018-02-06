News
Washington County
Washington County Emergency Absentee Ballots
Washington County voters who become physically incapacitated after 5 pm Tuesday, February 6 will not have to miss the February 14, Annual School Election for the Collinsville Schools.
Yvonne House, Washington County Election Board Secretary said in a press release that state law permits registered voters who will be unable to go to the polls because they become incapacitated after 5 pm Tuesday, February 6, may vote on an emergency basis. “Physical incapacitation” includes a variety of conditions---injury, illness, childbirth---that prevent a person from voting in person at the polls on Election Day.
If you think that you or someone you know fits into this category, contact the County Election Board office at 918-337-2850 as soon as possible for more information
