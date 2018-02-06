Posted: Feb 06, 2018 3:16 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2018 3:16 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Copan woman saw her bond raised several times in Washington County Court on Tuesday.

Tasha Nichole Smith appeared in the court room for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia charges stemming from Monday evening. According to an affidavit, an officers and a K-9 pulled over Smith and detected odors of an illegal substance. A glass pipe was found.

Smith was taken to the Washington County Jail and another pipe was found, and two bags with crystal methamphetamine were found.

Smith's bond was set at $5,000 initially, but after several hostile interactions with the judge, saw her bond raised to $15,000 and will serve 30 days of “flat time.” Smith's next court date is set for February 12.