News
Washington County
Posted: Feb 06, 2018 3:34 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2018 3:34 PM
Kansas Man Taken In For Broken Tail Light And Meth
Ben Nicholas
A Kansas man was taken into custody on Monday evening for defective equipment on a vehicle and paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit, Corey Allen Cell was driving a vehicle with the drivers side brake light out. Officers stopped the vehicle and a K-9 officer alerted for drugs within. A glass pipe was found with residue that matched the description of methamphetamine.
Cell plead guilty, and has his bond set at $1,000. His next court date is scheduled for February 12.
« Back to News