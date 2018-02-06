Posted: Feb 06, 2018 3:34 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2018 3:34 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Kansas man was taken into custody on Monday evening for defective equipment on a vehicle and paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, Corey Allen Cell was driving a vehicle with the drivers side brake light out. Officers stopped the vehicle and a K-9 officer alerted for drugs within. A glass pipe was found with residue that matched the description of methamphetamine.

Cell plead guilty, and has his bond set at $1,000. His next court date is scheduled for February 12.