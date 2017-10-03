Posted: Feb 07, 2018 8:49 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2018 8:49 AM

Bill Lynch

The Pawhuska City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday and approved all actions with little discussion. However, one item during the Public Works Authority meeting was discussed which was regarding the construction of an additional Electric Substation to accommodate expected population growth.

The substation has been discussed at previous meetings and action regarding allotting funds for the future project will not come into discussion until the next fiscal year budget proposal. The current plan is to accrue $8,000 per month for ten years or until the the total amount of the substation can be financed. If the City was to set aside funds at one time they would need to set aside $960,000 plus funds to accommodate for accrued interest over ten years.

The Council also discussed looking at alternative means of applying for grants, as the City is currently only applying for Federal and State grants through INCOG. Interim City Manager Larry Eulert stated the city might want to start looking into contracting a grant writer and possibly look to hire a full-time grant writer in the future to take advantage of the many cooperation grants available to municipalities.