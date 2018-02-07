Posted: Feb 07, 2018 3:07 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2018 3:07 PM

Ben Nicholas

United States Attorney R. Trent Shores has announced the results of the February 2018 Federal Grand Jury.

Two local individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Billy Vance Reed of Dewey, is charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine. The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are the investigating agencies.

Byron Thomas Tinsley of Barnsdall, is charged with intentionally embezzling over $19,000 in Social Security income. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In addition, he would forfeit any property derived from proceeds traceable to the offense. The Social Security Administration is the investigating agency.