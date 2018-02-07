Posted: Feb 07, 2018 3:16 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2018 3:16 PM

Ben Nicholas

The new Braums restaurant and store is under construction, with ground broken by Wattsco of Oklahoma Company. According to Chief Communications Officer, Kelli Williams, the new store at this location will replace the existing one across the street, at 2539 S.E. Washington Blvd.

According to the City's Community Development Department, the new store will consist of a 6,067 square foot building with a construction value of $800,000. The facility will have a full service food and drink component and a grocery mart.

Additionally, the Popeye's property closing is still anticipated this spring. According to Williams and officials with the Bartlesville Development Authority, the project is still on track, and the BDA has been authorized to reimburse up to $65,000 for the demolition of the structures on the property, which is the site of the former Sooner Motel, at 1300 S.E. Washington Blvd. Officials anticipate closing on the property will occur this spring, at which time more activity will likely be seen at the site.

Finally, demolition is underway to make way for the new Casey's store on the southwest corner of Madison and Nowata Road. The demolition began Monday. Officials with the company have said the existing Casey's, located at 5350 S.E. Adams Blvd., will remain open.

(Credit to the City of Bartlesville for the photo and information)