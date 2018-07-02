Posted: Feb 07, 2018 3:30 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2018 3:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

Baseball Fundraiser 2/7/18 5PM Ben

Predator Youth Baseball, a local area travel baseball team, will be hosting a full day of events on February 17th in Nowata at the Nowata County Fairgrounds to benefit their upcoming season.

Breakfast will be sold from 7-to-10 that morning for $5. They will be serving a full order of biscuits and gravy with 2 pieces of sausage and your choice of orange juice or coffee.

Photography will be available for “Kissing Booth” mini-sessions, which includes a 15-minute session and 5 edited portraits for $25.00. You must reserve your session time in advance by calling (918) 818-0048.

Finally, a Craft Show will be held from 8-to-3, and is certain to have something for everyone. Some of the best vendors in the area are planning to participate. Admission to the Craft Show is free and concession will be available.