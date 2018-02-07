Posted: Feb 07, 2018 3:36 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2018 3:36 PM

Ben Nicholas

The construction at Johnstone Park is complete.

A stone paver plaza, decorative lighting and a sidewalk was funded with grant money from the Community Development Block Grant, Small Cities Set Aside Program and matching funds. One requirement of the grant is the holding of a final public hearing after completion of the project to assess and discuss the City's performance in the administration of the grant. The final hearing was held during a regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

The City of Bartlesville received funding for Fiscal Year 2016 in the amount of $129,354, which was used with matching city funds in the amount of $148,012 for the construction of a 7,336-foot stone paver plaza and 12,578 feet of concrete work, which included 835 linear feet of 10-foot sidewalk.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman told the council that all requirements of the grant had been met and will now be closed.