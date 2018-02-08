Posted: Feb 08, 2018 6:44 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2018 6:44 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Friday is the final day for you to be registered to vote in the March 6h City of Bartlesville bond election. The election contains a broad array of projects that include basic equipment, street and drainage improvements, and a significant investment in the City's parks.

You can pick up registration materials at the Washington County Election Board, at any tag office, or at the public library. You can also download the form from elections.ok.gov.