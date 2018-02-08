Posted: Feb 08, 2018 12:57 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2018 4:47 PM

Ben Nicholas

The President of Oklahoma's NAACP Chapter held a news conference at noon on Thursday in Oklahoma City about a deadly officer-involved shooting in Bartlesville.

The shooting incident happened on January 17th when police shot and killed 72-year-old Geraldine Townsend while serving a search warrant at her son's home.

Investigators say Townsend injured two officers when she shot them with a pellet gun, including one officer in the face. Detectives arrested Townsend's son, Michael Livingston, on Drug and threat charges. Livingston's daughter says in the press conference that her father is not a threat to society, and her grandmother didn't deserve to die the way she did.

A judge set his bail at $500,000 and Livingston's request for a bond reduction was denied.

(Thanks to News On 6 for information, audio, and our picture in this story)