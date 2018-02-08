Posted: Feb 08, 2018 1:11 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2018 3:57 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Police responded to an injury accident 1:15 Thursday afternoon at Adams and Silverlake.

Preliminary investigation revealed a pickup was Eastbound on Adams and completed a U-turn East of the Silverlake intersection. The pickup traveled Westbound at a high rate of speed where it collided with several vehicles stopped on Adams at the red light for Silverlake.

The pickup was driven by a male subject who may have had medical issues prior to the collision.

Three people were injured and it is not know at this time as to how many vehicles were involved.