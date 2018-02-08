Posted: Feb 08, 2018 1:34 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2018 1:34 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Public Schools personnel are currently visiting each school site to conduct background checks on each of the custodians working at the schools during each shift.

SourceOne has assured the district that all its employees receive the background checks required by its contract with the district, but the district has requested copies of all background checks.

The district will be meeting with SourceOne representatives to review its hiring and screening practices to ensure compliance with the contract, which the district and its attorneys have reviewed.

The district outsourced custodial services to SourceOne beginning in August 2017.