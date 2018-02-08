News
BPS Running Background Checks On Contract Janitors
Bartlesville Public Schools personnel are currently visiting each school site to conduct background checks on each of the custodians working at the schools during each shift.
The district has received reports via social media that some of the custodians hired to work in the district by SourceOne Facility Services or its representatives may not have completed the background checks required by the district’s contract. Executive Director of Technology & Communications, Granger Meador, says that there have been no instances to report, but this is just a safety precaution.
SourceOne has assured the district that all its employees receive the background checks required by its contract with the district, but the district has requested copies of all background checks.
The district, has also opted to conduct its own on-site background checks today via the LobbyGuard system at each site.
The district will be meeting with SourceOne representatives to review its hiring and screening practices to ensure compliance with the contract, which the district and its attorneys have reviewed.
The district outsourced custodial services to SourceOne beginning in August 2017.
