Posted: Feb 08, 2018 2:53 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2018 2:54 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville campus of Rogers State Univeristy has announced a new addition to its board of directors. Marty Schoenthaler will work with 20 other members of the board from communities around Claremore, Pryor, and Bartlesville.

Schoenthaler got a firsthand look at RSU-Bartlesville when his children attended concurrent high school classes. RSU has versatility in the educational process with students being able to attend classes either online or in a traditional classroom setting.

Schoenthaler says he is a big believer in education and thinks a four-year school like RSU plays an integral role in the Bartlesville community. Schoenthaler wants to impact the school through expanding programs and courses while continuing to provide affordable education for those who seek it in the community.

Currently, Schoenthaler is Chief Executive Officer of Tate Boys Tire & Service. And prior to joining Tate Boys, Marty served most recently as Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Archer Daniels Midland, and in senior leadership roles with ConocoPhillips and the IBM Corporation.