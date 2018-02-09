Posted: Feb 09, 2018 8:58 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2018 9:45 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Owasso police are searching for a burglary suspect near the Greens Apartments at 86th and 129th. The News on 6 is reporting they've already captured a second suspect.

Owasso Deputy Police Chief Jason Woodruff is asking that you avoid the area if at all possible.

Police believe the outstanding suspect may be on foot.

Schools on lockdown include the 8th Grade Center, Hodson Elementary, 6th Grade Center, Mid High, High School and Friendship Pre-School.