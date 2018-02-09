Posted: Feb 09, 2018 9:43 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2018 10:00 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Education and state fiscal reform topped the issues for legislators Friday morning for a chamber forum at Tri-County Tech.

State Representative Earl Sears says he favors the phased in 1-2-3 teacher pay raise that would give teachers a total of 6 thousand dollars more a year over a 3-year period but he would support the 5 thousand dollar proposal.

Travis Dunlap supports setting priorities to get the job done.