Posted: Feb 09, 2018 9:43 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2018 10:00 AM
Local Legislators Answer Tough Questions
Charlie Taraboletti
Education and state fiscal reform topped the issues for legislators Friday morning for a chamber forum at Tri-County Tech.
State Representative Earl Sears says he favors the phased in 1-2-3 teacher pay raise that would give teachers a total of 6 thousand dollars more a year over a 3-year period but he would support the 5 thousand dollar proposal.
Travis Dunlap supports setting priorities to get the job done.
Senator Julie Daniels says she backs teachers but wants to phase in the additional expenditure.
Each legislator talked on KWON's Capitol Call program about teacher pay. You can listen to the recorded program.
