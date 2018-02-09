Posted: Feb 09, 2018 9:53 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2018 9:53 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Second District Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin voted in favor of the budget amendment that would continue government operations and most importantly, end the ill effects of an underfunded military due to years of sequestration.

Mullin say he supported the measure — not because he liked everything that was in the bill — but because he could not turn his back on our men and women in uniform.

Mullin says our President and Commander in Chief and General Mattis asked him and his colleagues to vote for the bill. Due to the uncertainty around the world and our national security risks, it is Congress's duty to fully support our troops who are protecting all of our rights.

Mullin says his Friday morning vote reflects his unwavering commitment to support the men and women of our armed forces who put their lives on the line to protect ours.