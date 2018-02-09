Posted: Feb 09, 2018 2:25 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2018 5:17 PM

Max Gross

At around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon the OK Federal Credit Union on Adams Road was robbed.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings the suspect is an approximately 40-year-old male wearing a dark hat, sunglasses and a black long-sleeved t-shirt with racing style logos on it.

The man entered the branch and handed the teller a note saying that he had gun and to give him money. No weapon was actually seen by the teller.

The suspect left the bank in a brownish early 2000’s model Ford pickup truck. The brown pickup was last seen driving south on Adams Road towards Adams Boulevard.

Detectives are processing the scene at this time. If anyone has information or may have witnessed the incident please contact the Police at 918-338-4001.

Crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1000 cash for information leading to the arrest of the parties responsible for crime(s). Anyone with information regarding crime, or any other in Bartlesville, Dewey, or Washington County may call Crime Stoppers at 336–CLUE (336-2583), or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a web tip at www.neokcs.org or use the free “P3 TIPS” smart phone app anytime day or night. The phone numbers have no caller-ID attached and your identity is not traceable via the web or the app, so you can remain anonymous. Identification numbers are assigned to each person who calls so arrangements can be made for payment. Crime Stoppers wants your information, not your name.



Tune to KWON AM 1400—FM 93.3 for more information.