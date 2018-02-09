Posted: Feb 09, 2018 3:13 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2018 3:13 PM

Ben Nicholas

A two week investigation by Ramona Police Officers led to an arrest of one man in Ramona and three arrests in Osage County.

According to an affidavit, Ramona Police with assistance from the Bartlesville Police Department's SWAT team, served a search warrant and found Travis Lee Carmack in a residence with 1.77 grams of methamphetamine and needles/

With cooperation from Osage County Sheriffs Office, OHP, and Washington County Sheriffs Office, Carmack was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute. Carmack is out on bond.