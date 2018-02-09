News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 09, 2018 3:39 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2018 3:39 PM
Lawsuit Filed Against City
Ben Nicholas
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Bartlesville.
President of the Forrest Creek Owners Association, Remona Colson, says the lawsuit was filed as soon as the city council voted.
Colson says that those hearing dates are coming up, but the owners association protest has already started with the hanging of a red banner that reads “Casey's RUINS Neighborhood.” With the hearing dates still in the future though, Colson wants to reiterate that the beginning of demolition and construction comes without a judges decision.
We will have more information as it develops on our website at bartlesvilleradio.com. Colson says that Casey's General Store has already joined the side of the city in this lawsuit.
