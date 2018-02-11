Posted: Feb 11, 2018 3:40 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2018 3:40 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Jenifer Harbour and members of 4-H and FFA organizations will present information on the Washington County Junior Livestock Show to county commissioners Monday morning The board will also take action on a local public agency land and right-of-way acquisition services contract. Monday morning's board of county commissioners meeting convenes at 9:30 at the courthouse administrative center in downtown Bartlesville.