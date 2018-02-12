Posted: Feb 12, 2018 10:49 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2018 10:50 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning where they heard several presentations, including one from 4-H and FFA regarding the Washington County Spring Livestock Show and Premium Auction starting at the end of the month.

The commissioners also made agreements and accepted reports and letters regarding road work, future projects, and economic development. In the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mike Bouvier announced that there will be an election on Wednesday, and that paint can be recycled at this years Operation Clean House.

The commissioners ended their meeting with a presentation by Washington County Emergency Management Director, Kary Cox, explaining the first quarter Fiscal Year program grant request. Cox noted that the WCEM has completed the majority of their training already for the year.

All other items in the meeting were approved, all receipts were received.