Posted: Feb 12, 2018 1:47 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2018 1:47 PM

Ben Nicholas

Arvest Bank has added a new feature into it's banking arsenal.

The downtown branch now has paperless transactions for loan payments and account withdrawals for the last month or so. According to Arvest Bank's Annah Fischer, the new system is coming to the remaining branches within a few weeks.

Instead of filling out paper forms, customers provide one of the following:

1. Account Number,

2. Government Issued ID

3. Arvest Debit Card

Fischer says Arvest is always looking for ways to more efficiently serve our customers.