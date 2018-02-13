Posted: Feb 13, 2018 4:53 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2018 4:53 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A proposed rule that would require Oklahoma elected officials to wait two years before working as lobbyists is getting mixed reviews.

The Tulsa World reports that the Oklahoma Ethics Commission has unanimously approved the rule. It will take effect if the Legislature doesn't take any action by the end of the session.

The proposal comes as more lawmakers are lobbying their former colleagues as a way to make a living after their terms have ended.

The commission's executive director, Ashley Kemp, says the rule would prohibit policymakers from using their positions to benefit themselves.

But some lawmakers don't agree with the new rule.

Democratic Rep. Meloyde Blancett of Tulsa understands the rule's intent, but says it could be more harmful than helpful. She says it will limit institutional knowledge.