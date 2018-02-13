Posted: Feb 13, 2018 2:31 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2018 2:31 PM

Ben Nicholas

Those with Valentines Day dates may consider themselves lucky this year. According to a study, Oklahoma is the 10th worst state for singles.

With 45-percent of all U.S. adults being single, Wallethub has conducted a study and found that Oklahoma ranks 35th out of the states with its percentage of single adults. Wallethub also reports that Oklahoma ranks 37th in the gender balance of singles and 42nd in online dating opportunities, but ranks 27th in restaurants per capita and 22nd in movie theaters per capita.

The study was taken across the 50 states with 27 indicators of “dating-friendliness.”