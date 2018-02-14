Posted: Feb 14, 2018 10:15 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2018 10:15 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Statewide recognition for the publisher of the Montgomery County Chronicle. The Kansas Press Association has named Rudy Taylor to the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame. He says it is an honor.

Taylor says his family is proud of Andy and that it's the first time anyone in the family has ever been an officer in the Kansas Press Association.