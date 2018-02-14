News
Posted: Feb 14, 2018 2:12 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2018 4:52 PM
Someone is Siphoning Gas in Nowata
Charlie Taraboletti
Nowata Police are encouraging residents to be vigilant after people have reported someone siphoning gas from their vehicles. Police say the thefts are happening at night on McCaffree Street, which is East of D and L off Highway 60.
Nowata Assistant Police Chief Sabrina Lee says you should leave your porch lights and motion lights on because that makes it less likely for crimes to occur.
If you see or hear anything, police ask you to call them at 918-273-3531. Lee says that you won't get in trouble for calling if you suspect something.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 918-336-CLUE or use the P3 TIPS smart phone app.
