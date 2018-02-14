Posted: Feb 14, 2018 2:12 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2018 4:52 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Nowata Police are encouraging residents to be vigilant after people have reported someone siphoning gas from their vehicles. Police say the thefts are happening at night on McCaffree Street, which is East of D and L off Highway 60.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 918-336-CLUE or use the P3 TIPS smart phone app.