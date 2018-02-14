Posted: Feb 14, 2018 4:53 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2018 4:53 PM

Ben Nicholas

A man was placed under arrest early on Valentines morning for public intoxication.

David Kane was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility on one count of public intoxication and one count of resisting arrest.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to a gas station where Kane was attempting to buy the same pack of cigarettes for the second time. When contact was made, Kane tried to get away from the officers, so they attempted to detain him for public intoxication. At this time, Kane tensed up, made a fist, and dropped to the ground putting both arms under his body. Kane stated “Are you cops?” before the officer deployed his baton striking Kane in the leg.

Eventually Kane was placed in handcuffs, and was taken to the correctional facility, however, he remained aggressive so he was placed in the restraint chair. Bond was set for $750, and Kane was ordered back to court for March 28.