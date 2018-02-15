Posted: Feb 15, 2018 9:23 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2018 9:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Landscaping work is set to begin in downtown Bartlesville next month.

City of Bartlesville Director of Engineering, Micah Siemers says contracts have been executed for the Downtown Landscaping Project on Second Street and Dewey Avenue. The project calls for removing current landscaping and upgrading sidewalks along Second Street between Keeler and Osage and along Dewey between Second Street and Fourth Street, as well as constructing tree grates and pavers for approximately 46 trees.

According to Siemers, engineering staff had a pre-construction meeting this week with the contractor and their sub-contractors. Jeff Graham Construction will be on-site to begin work on March 15th.

The contractor has been provided 75 working days to complete the project. Working days exclude weekends, City holidays and any inclement weather days incurred through the duration of the project.

The project is expected to cost approximately $435,067, which is under the budgeted amount of $574,851.