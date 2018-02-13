Posted: Feb 15, 2018 1:16 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2018 1:16 PM

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced that three Bartlesville High School seniors who were named as Semifinalists in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program have advanced to Finalist status.

Sarah Covell, Hannah Linzy, and Greta Olsen are now in competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth about $33 million that will be offered this spring. About half of the Finalists nationwide will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title. In March, the corporation will begin mailing scholarship offers to winners at their home addresses.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2018 will be announced in April, May, June and July.