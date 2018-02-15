Posted: Feb 15, 2018 1:47 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2018 1:47 PM

Max Gross

Multiple instances of a man exposing himself to a woman led to an arrest on Wednesday. Jorge Garcia stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a charge of indecent exposure.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reported that she returned home from church on several Wednesday night’s to find Garcia in his backyard facing her residence with his pants around his ankles exposing his genitals. She claimed Garcia would whistle to try to get her attention.

On one instance the victim and her husband switched vehicles in attempt to fool Garcia. Once he saw it was the husband returning home Garcia pulled up his pants and quickly ran back into his residence.

Garcia claims to have been grooming himself on the porch. He told an officer “he didn’t know” why he was doing this outside.

His bond was set at $20,000.