Posted: Feb 15, 2018 3:22 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2018 3:22 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has confirmed the first pediatric death associated with the flu since the season began in September, in Oklahoma County.

This week’s flu report indicates record-breaking numbers with 3,440 flu-associated hospitalizations, and 153 deaths. These numbers surpass any other flu season since the OSDH began tracking in 2009.

Public health officials remind the public that there are several weeks remaining in the flu season, and the number of hospitalizations and deaths will continue to increase. A flu shot is encouraged for anyone over the age of 6 months who hasn’t been immunized.

In an effort to reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths, the OSDH is offering flu vaccinations statewide at no cost to recipients at all county health department sites. The flu shot is especially recommended for those over the age of 65, those who suffer from chronic heart and lung conditions, and pregnant women.

OSDH data indicates a total of 32 flu-associated deaths have occurred among Oklahoma children under the age of 18 between 2009 and the 2016-17 flu seasons. Of the 32 who died, 25 of them were over the age of 6 months, and eligible to receive a flu shot.

Thus far during the current season, more than 1,800 Oklahomans over the age of 65, and more than 400 under the age of 18 have been hospitalized due to medical complications from the flu.