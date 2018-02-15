Posted: Feb 15, 2018 4:23 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2018 5:00 PM

Max Gross

A report of a fake burglary put a Bartlesville woman behind bars. Josefa Adrianna Rodriguez appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a felony count of possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

According to an affidavit, Rodriguez and her boyfriend claimed to have had their car broken into at a parking lot of a local grocery store. They said a cigarette pack and a prescription bottle of Xanax were taken. Rodriguez claimed one of the supposed suspects left a cell phone in the backseat of the vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for the phone and the information was observed by police. The police learned the owner of the cell phone had contacted Rodriguez about a potential purchase of Xanax, referring to the pills by the street name of ‘footballs’.

Police arrested the owner of the cell phone on burglary charges. He claims to have not stolen anything and he just took the Xanax that was owed to him.

The police then made contact with Rodriguez and she refuted make any fake burglary claims. Video surveillance did not show any evidence of a car break-in.