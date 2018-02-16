Posted: Feb 16, 2018 1:03 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2018 1:03 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Bulldoggers will open the playoffs tonight with a district contest against Cascia Hall. After cruising through the bulk of the regular season Dewey hit a skid in the final five games, dropping three of them. The Doggers have been carried by their seniors in the regular season.

The top scorers are Blayz Rippy and Caston Frye who the Doggers will need big performances from to see postseason success.

Cascia Hall comes in to the matchup with a 4-20 record having lost seven games in a row. Doggers head coach Lance Knight isn’t overlooking any opponent.

Win or lose, Dewey will move on to regionals in Glenpool to play either OKC-Millwood or Centennial.

Tipoff at 8 o’clock with pregame starting at 7:45 on KRIG 104.9 FM.