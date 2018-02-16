Posted: Feb 16, 2018 3:02 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2018 3:02 PM

Max Gross

A man accused of molesting his 12-year-old daughter had an additional charge tacked on to his list of allegations. Joseph Ryan Basinger stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday.

The State of Oklahoma has added on a count of possessing child pornography after Basinger was already charged with lewd molestation and possession of methamphetamine last Friday.

According to an affidavit, Basinger’s daughter alleged that he would sneak into her bedroom at night and touch her on multiple occasions. She reported these instances to her teacher at school.

In her accounts given to a sexual assault counselor the girl explained that her father had a tablet that had pictures of her and her friends from when they would stay the night at the residence. She had personally seen all of the pictures.

In his interview with police Basinger claims to have never purposefully touched his daughter, stating ‘that is just sick’ to the interviewing officer.

Basinger is scheduled to appear in court next on March 16. He is still being held on a $100,000 bond.