Posted: Feb 16, 2018 3:43 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2018 7:58 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Police continue their investigation of the bank robbery which occurred at OK Federal Credit Union branch on Southeast Adams Road last Friday.

According to a police press release, the suspect is still at large but more information is being gathered.

Police are looking for more video from businesses on south Washington Boulevard which may show the pickup truck the suspect got away in.

The description on the color of the pickup truck used as the getaway vehicle has changed. It is now being described as darker brown, possibly black 1997 to 2003 model Ford F-150 that is covered with dirt.

The truck was seen in the parking lot of the Quarters apartment complex and left south on Adams Road toward the Walmart parking lot before allegedly heading southbound on highway 75. All of this occurred around 2:00 p.m. on February 9.

A reward up to $2000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest on the case. If you have information you are asked to contact the Bartlesville Police Department Investigations Division 918-338-4015 or Crime Stoppers at 918-336-2583.

An OSBI sketch of the person of interest can be found here.