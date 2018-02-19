Posted: Feb 19, 2018 9:51 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2018 9:51 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board will welcome board members Randy Herren and Rick Boswell to the board for another term Monday night. Herren and Boswell were unopposed when they filed for re-election last year. The board will then choose officers for the next year. Laci McClintock will issue the oath of office to the president, vice-president, and clerk of the board.

Board members will recognize 22 members of the varsity cheer team, 13 all-state choir students, and two all-state orchestra students.

After a financial update and a presentation on Ranch Heights Elementary School, the board will vote to approve Jenkins & Kemper CPAs as the firm to complete the fiscal year 2017 audit.

Monday night's school board meeting is set for 5:30 at the Education Service Center on South Jennings.