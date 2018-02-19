Posted: Feb 19, 2018 9:52 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2018 9:52 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Driving under the influence led to an early Sunday morning accident in Osage County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 40 year-old Cenaka Lee Harris of Owasso was travelling too fast down a hill a half-mil north of West 64th Street North about a half milie north of Tulsa on Tulsa Mountain Ranch Road just after midnight.

His vehicle went off the road to the right and rolled three-quarters of the way over and came to rest on the driver's side. Tulsa EMSA took Harris to St. Francis Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition with head and internal injuries.