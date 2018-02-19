Posted: Feb 19, 2018 9:53 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2018 9:53 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will vote on two proposed agreements Tuesday morning. The agenda calls for the board to ratify an agreement between the county health department and Mark Cromwell for the remainder of the fiscal year. The board also will act on an engineering agreement with Guy Engineering for work in district 2.

The board of commissioners plans act on a letter to Phil Foster regarding his retirement from the free fair board.

Tuesday morning's meeting will convene at 9:30. The board normally meets on Monday but the meeting was postponed because of the President's Day observance.