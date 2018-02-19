Posted: Feb 19, 2018 9:54 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2018 9:54 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council will be asked to ratify an agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Tuesday night. The agenda for the city council meeting also calls for action on a revision to the city's personnel rules and regulations regarding compensation for unused sick time upon retirement.

Council members will take up a proposed agreement with Children's Musical Theater. City Engineer, Micah Siemers will present the proposal on an extension of Wyandotte to Tuxedo Blvd.

Tuesday night's city council meeting is set for 7 o'clock at the City Center Building in downtown Bartlesville.