Posted: Feb 19, 2018 2:02 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2018 2:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

An accident has been reported on Washington Boulevard.

According to reports, a Jeep has rolled over in the incident, causing traffic to back up. Several people were seen getting out of their vehicles to help, as police and emergency services arrived.

Traffic is reported to have began backing up, so do be advised if you are traveling along the road. We will have more information for you if it becomes available.