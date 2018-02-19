Posted: Feb 19, 2018 4:28 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2018 4:28 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Wesleyan’s Joshua Wilchcombe was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week yet again. This the fourth consecutive week Wilchcombe has taken home the award and the fifth time this season.

Wilchcombe snagged 17 rebounds for the second time this year in Saturday’s victory over Kansas Wesleyan. That is the highest rebounding total of any KCAC player this season.

Since joining the active roster on December 9, Wilchcombe has recorded a blocked shot in all 17 games he has played in. While only playing just over half of the team’s games Wilchcombe ranks first in the KCAC with 46 total blocks. That number also puts him in the top 15 nationally.

The Eagles will enter the KCAC tournament as the No.2 seed and will host Tabor in the quarterfinals on Thursday.