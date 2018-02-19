Posted: Feb 19, 2018 7:23 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2018 7:23 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board heard 35 minutes of public comment Monday night that was actually targeted for the ears of legislators. Bartlesville Education Association President Rachel Hough called for the board to suspend classes

The time spent hearing from the public potentially could have lasted a lot longer. If everyone who filled out a card to speak and used their available time, public comment would have lasted at least 90 minutes.

Band Director Alex Claussen hopes the spark lit Monday night will become a blazing inferno that will catch the attention of the state legislature.

Cheryl Fentress took quotes from famous speeches by Thomas Payne and others to make her point. The legislature hopefully will see the light

Former board member and community volunteer, Vanessa Drummond says funding could drop to the point that Bartlesville would have to close another school

The school board will hold another meeting at Madison Middle School on Wednesday evening, February 28th to hear more public comment on education funding. If there is significant community support and if there is a bill that the education community could get behind, Superintendent, Chuck McCauley says Bartlesville could do what it did in 1990. Classes were suspended for five days so that the state education community could gather in Oklahoma City by the thousands to lobby the legislature and march on the capitol.