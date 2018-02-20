Posted: Feb 20, 2018 4:04 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2018 4:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Police have reported an increase in residential burglaries in the south part of downtown Bartlesville (South of Adams) between the railroad tracks and Cherokee.

Police Captain Jay Hastings says most are vacant houses being remodeled, and tools are some of the items being stolen. Hastings says some of the stolen property has been found hidden close by where the burglary occurs, so the suspects may be returning later in a vehicle.

At this point, because the residences are unoccupied, Hastings says there is not a set time of day when these are occurring, but police ask that citizens in the area be on the look out for any suspicious traffic in their neighborhoods and contact Police immediately.

Total burglaries include:

Dec. 17 total = 20 Jan. 18 total = 27 Feb. 18 (first 20 days) total = 19

Hastings offers several tips:

Most residential burglaries occur during day time hours when home owners are away at work.

Pick up your newspapers and mail daily.

Communicate with your neighbors, exchange cell phone numbers.

Report suspicious activity or persons to neighbors and or Police.

Have someone check on your house if you are out of town. Leave lights on or use a timer.

Keep bushes and trees trimmed so there are no places for someone to hide next to your house.

Keep garage doors shut, lock car doors and try to park off of the street.

Install exterior motion lights.

Install alarms systems & cameras.

Burglars love privacy fences, once they are inside your back yard they can’t be seen as easy by neighbors.

Remember: A Police Officer driving through residential neighborhoods relies on local neighbors to report & communicate what looks out of place.